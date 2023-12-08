Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Autumnal colours
A photo of the colours on a tree in autumn always takes some beating and here's a fine example in Worksop by Reihan Trandafir. Photo: Submitted
2. Perfect peace
Gainsborough's Aimi Bryan took this peaceful shot while out on her travels at Hartsholme. Photo: Submitted
3. Out and about
The swans are out and about in this charming photo snapped by Anne Keep at Sandhill Lake. Photo: Submitted
4. Super snap
A great shot from Janet Hughes shows the sunlight glinting through the trees during a visit to Wollaton Hall. Photo: Submitted