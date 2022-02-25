Ray Spencer captured this impressive close-up of a kingfisher perched on a reed over the River Ryton.

Photos: Talented readers capture these stunning shots around Nottinghamshire

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:00 am

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Beautiful flowers

This beautiful shot of an array of snowdrops was snapped on Skinner Street, in Creswell, by Brian Richardson.

Photo: Brian Richardson

Photo Sales

2. Impressive close-up

David Hodgkinson snapped this incredible close-up of two robins having a little spat in mid-air, taken over the Cossall Canal.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales

3. Stunning view

Another cracking shot taken by our regular snapper Ray Spencer. This one is a striking view of the sun setting over Godfrey’s Pond in Worksop.

Photo: Ray Spencer

Photo Sales

4. Bobbing along

This endearing close-up of a moorhen bobbing along the Chesterfield Canal in Worksop, was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw.

Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

Photo Sales
Nottinghamshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2