News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
David Hodgkinson captured this impressive close-up of a robin hopping along the ice.

Photos: Talented readers captured nature's beauty at its finest in these shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to copydesk.nmsy@nationalworld.com.

1. Delightful shot

Harry Hurdley, aged 11, snapped this beautiful close-up of snowdrops, taken in Gainsborough.

Photo: Harry Hurdley

Photo Sales

2. Impressive close-up

This incredible close-up of a nuthatch about to disappear into the hole in a tree was snapped by Andy Gregory.

Photo: Andy Gregory

Photo Sales

3. Stunning shot

Andrew’s Photography captured this magnificent close-up of a comma butterfly settled on a thistle..

Photo: Andrew's Photography

Photo Sales

4. Magnificent close-up

This fabulous shot of a blue tit perched in a tree was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop.

Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us