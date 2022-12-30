News you can trust since 1904
Bob Smalley captured this gorgeous shot of the River Trent, with a beautiful reflection of the blue sky and trees.

Photos: Talented readers captured these magnificent shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
4 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible close-up

This impressive shot was snapped by Ivan Dunstan, taken early in the morning.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

2. Seasonal snap

Janet Hughes snapped this seasonal snap of Hucknall Christmas lights shining brightly.

Photo: Janet Hughes

3. Fabulous shot

Janusz Burkot snapped this superb close-up of a frosty berry bush while out and about in the East Markham and Tuxford area.

Photo: Janusz Burkot

4. Wintry view

This photo of a wintry scene of a frozen pond at Shireoaks Hall was taken by Susannah Spencer.

Photo: Susannah Spencer

