It’s a cloudy day but this photo by Ivan Dunstan shows Newstead Abbey still looking impressive.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
4 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Fabulous shot

A truly lovely shot from young Harry Hurdley, aged 11, who has been out and about in the Gainsborough area to show his photographic skills.

Photo: Submitted

2. Impressive close-up

Another delightful shot from David Hodgkinson, this time showing a robin in Newthorpe singing for its supper.

Photo: Submitted

3. Picture perfect

Here’s a cracking close-up photo that was taken and sent in by Frank Queripel, showing a squirrel at Brinsley Headstocks.

Photo: Submitted

4. Superb shot

A stunning shot taken recently at Nottingham’s Goose Fair by Janet Hughes with one of the rides captured against a beautiful blue sky.

Photo: Submitted

