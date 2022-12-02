News you can trust since 1904
David Hodgkinson captured this impressive close-up of a great tit, taken alongside the Cossall Canal.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Fabulous shot

This delightful shot of greylag geese looking across Clumber Park Lake was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw.

Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

2. Superb close-up

Janet Hughes snapped this magnificent close-up of a cabbage white butterfly.

Photo: Janet Hughes

3. Cracking close-up

Rita Needham captured this fabulous shot of a heron, stretching its enormous wings.

Photo: Rita Needham

4. Gorgeous display

A beautiful shot of lemon coloured roses in full bloom, taken by Andy Eyre.

Photo: Andy Eyre

