News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
David Hodgkinson captured this impressive shot of a robin and blue tit in mid-flight.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
44 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Cracking close-up

This fabulous shot of a cormorant spreading its wings at Whisby Nature Reserve was snapped by Carol Watts.

Photo: Carol Watts

Photo Sales

2. Impressive shot

Ivan Dunstan snapped this spectacular close-up of a greater spotted woodpecker, perched at the top of a tree, taken at North Cave Wetlands.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

Photo Sales

3. Picture perfect

​Andrew’s Photography captured this magnificent shot of a comma butterfly having a rest on a log.

Photo: ​Andrew's Photography

Photo Sales

4. Magnificent close-up

This close-up of an egret with lunch in its beak was snapped at Manton Lock by Diana Wood from Gateford.

Photo: Diana Wood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2