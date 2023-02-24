Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Cracking close-up
This fabulous shot of a cormorant spreading its wings at Whisby Nature Reserve was snapped by Carol Watts.
Photo: Carol Watts
2. Impressive shot
Ivan Dunstan snapped this spectacular close-up of a greater spotted woodpecker, perched at the top of a tree, taken at North Cave Wetlands.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
3. Picture perfect
Andrew’s Photography captured this magnificent shot of a comma butterfly having a rest on a log.
Photo: Andrew's Photography
4. Magnificent close-up
This close-up of an egret with lunch in its beak was snapped at Manton Lock by Diana Wood from Gateford.
Photo: Diana Wood