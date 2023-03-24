News you can trust since 1904
David Hodgkinson captured this incredible close-up of a blue tit perched on a branch.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT

​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This fabulous wintry scene was snapped by Janet Hughes during a visit to Newstead Abbey.

1. Wintry view

This fabulous wintry scene was snapped by Janet Hughes during a visit to Newstead Abbey. Photo: Janet Hughes

Catherine Baldwin snapped this stunning close-up of a small tortoiseshell butterfly collecting nectar from a buddleia bush.

2. Incredible close-up

Catherine Baldwin snapped this stunning close-up of a small tortoiseshell butterfly collecting nectar from a buddleia bush. Photo: Catherine Baldwin

David Instone captured this impressive close-up of a kingfisher perched on an old tree stump.

3. Magnificent shot

David Instone captured this impressive close-up of a kingfisher perched on an old tree stump. Photo: David Instone

This duck has found a good spot among the daffodils at The Mill Pond in Tickhill, a delightful picture taken by Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop.

4. Glorious shot

This duck has found a good spot among the daffodils at The Mill Pond in Tickhill, a delightful picture taken by Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

