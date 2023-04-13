News you can trust since 1904
Ivan Dunstan captured this outstanding close-up of a kingfisher perched on a branch.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 14th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST

​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This eye-catching shot of a daffodil, complete with rain droplets, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

1. Daffodil delight

This eye-catching shot of a daffodil, complete with rain droplets, was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson

Anne Keep snapped this fabulous shot of a duck bobbing along the water at Sandhill Lake.

2. Bobbing along

Anne Keep snapped this fabulous shot of a duck bobbing along the water at Sandhill Lake. Photo: Anne Keep

Andy Eyre captured this beautiful shot of a display of tulips while out and about.

3. Beautiful tulips

Andy Eyre captured this beautiful shot of a display of tulips while out and about. Photo: Andy Eyre

This colourful close-up of a north American wood duck was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw, taken at The Mill Pond, in Tickhill.

4. Duck delight

This colourful close-up of a north American wood duck was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw, taken at The Mill Pond, in Tickhill. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

