Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.
1. Stunning view
This beautiful view was taken at Newstead Abbey by Michael Parrott, snapped during a walk with his wife. Photo: Michael Parrott
2. Cracking shot
Andrew’s Photography snapped this gorgeous close-up of a young robin, trying to look inconspicuous. Photo: Andrew's Photography
3. Superb close-up
Lynda Blackshaw snapped this delightful close-up of two donkeys popping to say hello, taken in a field in the area. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw
4. Fabulous shot
This glorious shot of a paraglider, flying beneath a beautiful blue sky, over Thorseby Hall, was snapped by Janet Hughes. Photo: Janet Hughes