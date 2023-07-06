Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Striking view
This stunning view of silhouetted trees against a striking backdrop of the sun setting in Top Valley, was snapped by Janet Hughes. Photo: Janet Hughes
2. Beautiful close-up
Ivan Dunstan snapped this picture perfect shot of a kingfisher perched alongside the River Erewash. Photo: Ivan Dunstan
3. Idyllic view
Regular snapper Janet Hughes captured this picturesque scene during a recent visit to Newstead Abbey. Photo: Janet Hughes
4. Cheeky squirrel
This superb shot of a sneaky squirrel helping itself to a biscuit, was snapped by John Strong, taken at an allotment in Mansfield Woodhouse. Photo: John Strong