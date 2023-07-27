News you can trust since 1904
Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 28th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Busy bee

This incredible close-up of a bee collecting pollen from a thistle was snapped by Kim Welberry, taken in Lincolnshire. Photo: Kim Welberry

2. Super squirrel

Janet Hughes snapped this superb close-up of a squirrel at Wollaton Park. Photo: Janet Hughes

3. Cracking shot

Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop snapped this cracking shot of a black headed gull flying towards her at The Mill Pond, in Tickhill. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

4. Dinner time

​A tame robin pops by and enjoys the delicious snacks left out. This superb close-up was snapped by Linda Whitehead, taken in her garden in Clowne. Photo: Linda Whitehead

