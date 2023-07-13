Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots across area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.
1. Cracking close-up
This incredible close-up of a bee collecting pollen from a foxglove was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw, from Worksop. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw
2. Picture perfect
Andrew’s Photography snapped this superb shot of a magpie pecking at the bluebells. Photo: Andrew's Photography
3. Idyllic view
Diana Wood from Gateford captured this tranquil scene at Clumber Park, taken during a recent visit. Photo: Diana Wood
4. Family shot
This fabulous shot of cygnets bobbing along the canal, being protected by their parents, was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson