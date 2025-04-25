Here's a wonderful offering from Ivan Dunstan who took this fine photo of these spring lambs.Here's a wonderful offering from Ivan Dunstan who took this fine photo of these spring lambs.
Photos: Talented readers provide fine showcase for our picturesque area

By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Check out this latest round-up of the new batch of nature snaps that have been sent in to us by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

A superb shot from Janet Hughes shows an eyecatching sunrise above the area.

1. Morning has broken

A superb shot from Janet Hughes shows an eyecatching sunrise above the area. Photo: Submitted

Here's a delightful splash of spring colour from Lynda Blackshaw who spotted these wood anemones at Bawtry.

2. Spring flowers

Here's a delightful splash of spring colour from Lynda Blackshaw who spotted these wood anemones at Bawtry. Photo: Submitted

This striking offering from regular contributor David Hodgkinson was taken at Moorgreen and titled 'Field Of Gold'.

3. Field of gold

This striking offering from regular contributor David Hodgkinson was taken at Moorgreen and titled 'Field Of Gold'. Photo: Submitted

Anne Keep spotted her first ducks of the season while walking along the Chesterfield Canal and took this impressive snap.

4. Eu yp mi ducks

Anne Keep spotted her first ducks of the season while walking along the Chesterfield Canal and took this impressive snap. Photo: Submitted

