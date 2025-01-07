3 . Newstead Abbey

Newstead Abbey was formerly an Augustinian priory. Converted to a domestic home following the Dissolution of the Monasteries, it is now best known as the ancestral home of Lord Byron. The priory of St. Mary of Newstead, a house of Augustinian Canons, was founded by King Henry II of England about the year 1170, as one of many penances he paid following the murder of Thomas Becket.[2] Contrary to its current name, Newstead was never an abbey: it was a priory. Photo: Getty Images