The plans, submitted by Benjamin Cundy, are for an area of land off Blidworth Waye, currently used for agriculture.

The proposals are for an acre land, surrounded by two-metre high secure fencing with car parking provision and provision of a bin for collecting dog waste.

A planning statement says users can book one-hour slots to exercise up to four dogs at a time, seven days a week between 6am and 8pm in the summer and 6am and 5pm in the winter.

Proposals are being put forward to turn this patch of land in Papplewick into a dog walking field. Photo: Google

Papers also say the proposed development will not result in the loss of any existing hedgerows or trees and there will be no floodlighting associated with the proposal

The site will be directly accessed from Blidworth Waye.