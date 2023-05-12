News you can trust since 1904
Plans revealed for purpose-built dog walking field in Papplewick

Plans have been submitted to Gedling Council for a purpose-built dog walking field at Papplewick.

By John Smith
Published 12th May 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:27 BST

The plans, submitted by Benjamin Cundy, are for an area of land off Blidworth Waye, currently used for agriculture.

The proposals are for an acre land, surrounded by two-metre high secure fencing with car parking provision and provision of a bin for collecting dog waste.

A planning statement says users can book one-hour slots to exercise up to four dogs at a time, seven days a week between 6am and 8pm in the summer and 6am and 5pm in the winter.

Proposals are being put forward to turn this patch of land in Papplewick into a dog walking field. Photo: GoogleProposals are being put forward to turn this patch of land in Papplewick into a dog walking field. Photo: Google
Papers also say the proposed development will not result in the loss of any existing hedgerows or trees and there will be no floodlighting associated with the proposal

The site will be directly accessed from Blidworth Waye.

Anyone wanting view the application, or comment on it, can do so by visiting the council’s planning website here.

