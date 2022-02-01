Plans revealed to convert historic former Hucknall Town Hall into group of shared homes

The building, at the town centre end of Watnall Road, has been used as commercial premises for a number of years.

Now a planning application has been put forward to repurpose it as four HMOs, consisting of one six-bedroom unit, two four-bedroom units and one five-bedroom unit.

It was thought by some that the building was owned by Ashfield District Council – but the authority confirmed that was never the case.

Developers want to turn Hucknall's old town hall into shared accommodation. Photo: Google

A spokesperson said: "The council did not own that building, it just owns the council offices next door."

The building has been empty and disused for some time. It is on the council's local heritage list and sited within the Hucknall Town Centre Conservation Area.

However, a heritage impact assessment, carried out by Richard K Morriss Associates, concludes that the proposals ‘will result in no harm – substantial or less than substantial – to the building itself or any other adjacent heritage assets’.

However, the plans are likely to cause controversy among Hucknall residents.

Just last month, plans for a HMO development in Albert Street were rejected by the council’s planning committee.

Work is currently underway to convert the old Chequers pub on High Street into four HMOs.

And another property in Titchfield Street was converted into an HMO after the council’s original decision to reject the planning proposal was overturned by the planning inspectorate.

Hucknall councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said: “We don't want to comment too much until we have had a chance to see the full details of the plans involved.

"But we appreciate that the old town hall is an historic building in Hucknall and a lot of people particularly love the design and frontage of the building and will be concerned about these plans.

"My colleague, Coun John Wilmott, recently praised the council for turning down HMO plans for two properties on Albert Street and we will keep a close eye on these plans.