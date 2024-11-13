Plans revealed to turn old Bulwell NatWest bank into offices and flats

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:12 GMT
Plans to turn the former NatWest Bank building in Bulwell into flats and offices have been submitted to Nottingham City Council.

The proposals, put forward by Greenline Homecare and Supported Living Ltd, would see the ground floor of the empty building on Main Street turned into offices for the company, while the first floor would be converted into six flats.

A rear extension and loft would also be added to the existing building but the applicants say the extension would be at the first floor level only and would not affect surounding habitat.

Plans have been put forward to turn the old Bulwell Natwest building into flats and offices. Photo: GooglePlans have been put forward to turn the old Bulwell Natwest building into flats and offices. Photo: Google
The proposals reveal the first floor would be converted into five two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat.

The building itself has been empty since the start of this year when Natwest closed the branch.

Anyone wishing to view or comment on the plans, can do so through the city council’s website at bit.ly/3ANoGaj using planning reference 24/01081/PFUL3

