Plans revealed to turn old Hucknall bakery into flats
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Planning papers reveal developers are proposing to turn the former bakery on Allen Street into three self-contained one-bedroom flats, complete with garden area, three new parking spaces, bike shed, bin storage and electric charging points.
The plans are available to view on the council’s website at https://shorturl.at/MZUpq
As part of the project, there are additional plans to demolish an existing outbuilding on the site, which has been used for storage.
Papers said: “The outbuilding is structurally unsound, outdated, and no longer serves a functional purpose for the property owner.
"The intention is to remove the structure to free up space for the additional amenity space.
“This proposal represents a well-considered development that addresses local needs, and integrates seamlessly with the surrounding area.
"It will make a positive contribution to the local housing supply, enhance the residential character of the area, and promote sustainable living practices.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.