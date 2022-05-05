The plans have been submitted by David Adams, the current owner and former landlord of the pub, who says the site is not viable as any other business.

A statement with the application says the pub has ‘closed down several times over the last five to 10 years’ and the ‘last time it operated as a pub was in December 2020’.

The statement goes on to say that there are several reasons for this such as ‘issues with punters’ and ‘new competition including several micro bars which have opened recently’.

Plans have been submitted to turn the old Portland Arms in Hucknall completely into flats

Last December, the Dispatch reported that the pub was up for sale again for £450,000 and that a special Assets of Community Value order from Ashfield District Council attached to it meant the local community has a chance to be the new owners and open it up again.

But no buyers have ultimately come forward and Mr Adams has now decided to covert the whole building into flats.

At the time, the sale brochure made mention of the fact that the first two floors of the building had been converted into flats and there was scope with planning permission to covert the ground floor and bar area into three flats.

This what Mr Adams is planning to do with the ground floor being converted into two studio flats and one two-bedroom flat.