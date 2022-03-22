Plans to convert historic Hucknall Town Hall into shared houses given the green light

Hucknall Town Hall, Watnall Road

The building, at the town centre end of Watnall Road, has been used as commercial premises for a number of years but has stood empty and out of use recently.

The Dispatch revealed earlier this year that plans had been put forward to repurpose it as four HMOs, consisting of one six-bedroom unit, two four-bedroom units and one five-bedroom unit.

The plans have now been given the go-ahead by Ashfield District Council planners, under delegated powers.

It was thought by some that the building was owned by the district council, but this is not the case.

The application has been put forward by Jingyi Yang and a condition of approval is that work must be started within three years

The building, which has a date stone of 1875, is on the council's local heritage list and sited within the Hucknall Town Centre Conservation Area.

However, a heritage impact assessment, carried out by Richard K Morriss Associates, concludes that the proposals ‘will result in no harm – substantial or less than substantial – to the building itself or any other adjacent heritage assets’.

The same document reveals that from the evidence of the 1875 datestone work on the site was quickly commissioned and the building cost £1,600.

From the start the large space on the upper floor, originally capable of seating up to 700 people, was used for a wide range of events.

Other attractions over the next 60 years in the hall included balls, charity fundraisers, comedy shows and orchestral concerts – such as ‘A night of sound rollicking side-splitting fun without vulgarity’ promised in 1894.

This is the latest plan for an HMO in Hucknall.

Earlier this year, plans for a HMO development in Albert Street were rejected by the council’s planning committee.

Work is currently underway to convert the old Chequers pub on High Street into four HMOs.