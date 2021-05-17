Play your part in vital research during Dementia Action Week

Following the public enthusiasm shown for research during the Covid-19 pandemic, people are being asked to sign up to the Join Dementia Research service, which connects people to research trials that are helping experts to understand more about the disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, there are currently around 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK. This is projected to reach 1.6 million by 2040.

Research into dementia has already increased understanding of the disease, but for continued progress more people in Nottinghamshire are needed to take part in studies.

Research into dementia has already increased understanding of the disease, but for continued progress more people in Nottinghamshire are needed to take part in studies.

Join Dementia Research (JDR) is a partnership between the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), Alzheimer’s Scotland, Alzehimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society. The service allows people to register their interest in dementia research and matches them to suitable studies.

It matches people aged 18 and over, with or without dementia with researchers who are seeking participants for their studies. Since it was launched in 2014, more than 1,120 people in Nottinghamshire have used the Join Dementia Research service to register to support vital dementia research.

Professor Tom Dening, NIHR CRN specialty lead for dementia and neurodegeneration, said: “The past year has demonstrated the power of research. It is only through research that we can understand what causes the disease, develop effective treatments, improve care and hopefully one day find a cure.

“More than 25 million people in the UK have a friend or family member with dementia, and research is vital so that we can understand more about the condition.

“This Dementia Action Week, we are asking people in Nottinghamshire to help us by registering to take part in dementia research. This will help people living with dementia now, and improve diagnosis, treatment and care for people with dementia. Research is at the very heart of how we deal with dementia, and we hope that even more people will be inspired to be part of dementia research this year.”

Join Dementia Research is supported by NHS Trusts and GP practices across the region. Anyone aged over 18 can sign up to take part in dementia research, whether they have dementia or not.

For more information, visit https://www.joindementiaresearch.nihr.ac.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.