Plea for Hucknall shoppers to show respect to shop workers

During the next fortnight, the retailer, which has more than 240 stores across 16 counties, including three in Hucknall, is supporting the Usdaw Respect for Shopworkers Week and the Shopkind winter campaign.

Usdaw’s Respect for Shopworkers Week, which is running this week, encourages shoppers to treat colleagues with the respect they deserve while serving communities.

The Shopkind winter campaign, which runs from November 22, is based on the theme of ‘tis the season to be #ShopKind’.

The Co-op is supporting two campaigns to protect staff and shopworkers this month

The aim of the campaign is to recognise the sacrifice of shopworkers at Christmas time and highlight the importance of thanking them and respecting them.

Craig Goldie, Co-op loss prevention manager, said: “Safety has been and continues to be our top priority and we have worked together to provide a safe environment to shop and access our goods and services.

“Unfortunately, more of our retail colleagues have suffered from unacceptable verbal abuse and aggressive behaviour.

"We believe that each and every colleague should have the right to go to work and return home safely and we continue to invest in new safety measures including personal protection devices and access to counselling services."

Recent figures from the retailer showed that nearly 12,000 incidents have been reported so far this year including 81 assaults, 959 cases of verbal abuse and threats, 307 anti-social behaviour reports and 160 direct incidents related to Covid-19.

This means, compared to last year, the total number of incidents have jumped by 26.1 per cent, with rises in verbal abuse, threats and anti-social behaviour.

Some examples of incidents have included colleagues being punched in the face by shoplifters, verbal abuse, severe damage to stores, armed robberies and attempted thefts includes batons, used needles and knives.