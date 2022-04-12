Zakai Hawkins-Charles was last seen in the Bulwell area at 2.15pm on Monday, April 11.

He is described as a mixed race male and he is around 5ft 1in tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jumper with red on, black jeans, black trainers with red on the sole and a black gilet with ‘Hoodrich’ written on it

Can you help find Zakai Hawkins-Charles?