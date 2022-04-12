Police appeal after Bulwell boy goes missing
Police have appealed for help to find a young Bulwell boy who has gone missing.
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 7:11 am
Zakai Hawkins-Charles was last seen in the Bulwell area at 2.15pm on Monday, April 11.
He is described as a mixed race male and he is around 5ft 1in tall with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jumper with red on, black jeans, black trainers with red on the sole and a black gilet with ‘Hoodrich’ written on it
If you have seen Zakai or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of 11/04/2022.