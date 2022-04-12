Police appeal after Bulwell boy goes missing

Police have appealed for help to find a young Bulwell boy who has gone missing.

Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 7:11 am

Zakai Hawkins-Charles was last seen in the Bulwell area at 2.15pm on Monday, April 11.

He is described as a mixed race male and he is around 5ft 1in tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jumper with red on, black jeans, black trainers with red on the sole and a black gilet with ‘Hoodrich’ written on it

Can you help find Zakai Hawkins-Charles?

If you have seen Zakai or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of 11/04/2022.

