Police appeal after cyclist found dead in Bulwell

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the death of a cyclist in Bulwell.

Emergency services were called to Low Wood Road, opposite the cemetery, at around 10.20am on Monday, September 15, after a man in his 60s was found unconscious on the pavement by members of the public.

The man was wearing a yellow high visibility jacket and was riding a distinctive black folding style bicycle in the moments before he was found.

The police would like to speak with anyone who saw him riding along Low Wood Road between the cemetery and Nuthall Roundabout at around the time of the incident.

The police particularly want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

Case Investigator Louise Melbourne, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before this man was found, and to give his family the answers they deserve.

“To this end we are particularly keen to speak to drivers with dashcam footage recorded at the time of this incident.

“Anyone passing this man beforehand may not have thought anything of it, but if they can remember seeing a cyclist matching his description I urge them to check their footage and to get in touch without delay.

“Even the smallest piece of evidence could make all the difference in this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 181 of September 15, 2025, or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information and footage can also be submitted using this link https://orlo.uk/EunqK.