Police appeal after knife-point robbery in Bulwell

Police officers are appealing for information following reports of a robbery in Bulwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was stopped by two men at the entrance of Bulwell Forest Golf Course at 2pm on Wednesday, October 15.

A man, described as dual heritage, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build, asked the victim for a lighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he refused, the 38-year-old victim was kicked to the ground.

The incident happened at the entrance of Bulwell Forest Golf Course

Another male at the scene, described as dual heritage, 5ft 5 inches tall, and of medium build, then reportedly placed a blade to his cheek and neck.

The men proceeded to steal cash, wire cutters and a lighter from the victim.

The first man was wearing a black tracksuit, whilst the other male wore a black jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the incident to come forward without delay.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim who thankfully wasn't seriously injured.

“As part of our inquiries, which includes reviewing CCTV, we’d like to hear from anyone else who was in the area - including at St. Albans Road - around the time of this incident.”

Officers received similar reports of a robbery that took place on October 16, at Forest Recreation Ground, Radford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A victim was approached at around 10.30pm by three men asking for a lighter, who revealed a knife and then took his e-scooter.

If you can assist with inquiries on either of these incidents, please ring 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.