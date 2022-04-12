Police appeal after man goes missing from Highbury Hospital

Nottinghamshire Police are asking for the public’s help after a man went missing from a hospital in Highbury Vale.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 7:02 am

Luke Hicks was reported missing from Highbury Hospital at around 10am on April 11.

Luke is described as a white male, around 6ft 4ins tall with a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a long black jacket with black and white on the inside and jeans and was carrying a brown satchel bag.

Can you help find missing Luke Hicks?

If you have seen Luke or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0260 of 11/04/2022.

Read More

Read More
Police appeal after Bulwell boy goes missing
Police