Police appeal after man goes missing from Highbury Hospital
Nottinghamshire Police are asking for the public’s help after a man went missing from a hospital in Highbury Vale.
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 7:02 am
Luke Hicks was reported missing from Highbury Hospital at around 10am on April 11.
Luke is described as a white male, around 6ft 4ins tall with a shaved head.
He was last seen wearing a long black jacket with black and white on the inside and jeans and was carrying a brown satchel bag.
If you have seen Luke or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0260 of 11/04/2022.