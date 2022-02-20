Have you seen John Goodall?

Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 4pm on Sunday, February 20.

John is described as small build and is around 5ft 4in tall.

He described as being bald and was last seen wearing a cap, grey top and blue jeans.

If you have seen John or have any information about his whereabouts, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 418 of 20/02/2022.