Police appeal for help to find man missing from Dispatch area
Police are appealing for help to find a Bulwell man who has gone missing.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 8:14 am
Isaac Mills, 25, was last seen in the Carrington Street area of Nottingham at around 5pm on September 12.
Isaac is described as 5ft 11in tall and of slim build with curly light brown hair.
Police have no clothing information for him
If you have seen Isaac, or know where he might be, please call 101, quoting incident number 213 of 13 September 2021.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.