Police appeal for help to find man missing from Dispatch area

Isaac Mills, 25, was last seen in the Carrington Street area of Nottingham at around 5pm on September 12.

Isaac is described as 5ft 11in tall and of slim build with curly light brown hair.

Police have no clothing information for him

If you have seen Isaac, or know where he might be, please call 101, quoting incident number 213 of 13 September 2021.