Police appeal for help to find missing Hucknall man
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a young man missing again from Hucknall.
Shay was last seen in the Hucknall area at 10am on Monday, November 18 and police are concerned for his safety and want to trace him urgently.
He is around 6ft 4in tall, slim build with mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing black bottoms and a black jacket.
His hood will usually be up.
As well as Hucknall, Shay has links to St Ann's
If you have seen Shay or have any information on where he is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 208 of Wednesday 20th November 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.