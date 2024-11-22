Police appeal for help to find missing Hucknall man

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 18:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a young man missing again from Hucknall.

Shay was last seen in the Hucknall area at 10am on Monday, November 18 and police are concerned for his safety and want to trace him urgently.

He is around 6ft 4in tall, slim build with mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing black bottoms and a black jacket.

His hood will usually be up.

As well as Hucknall, Shay has links to St Ann's

If you have seen Shay or have any information on where he is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 208 of Wednesday 20th November 2024.

Related topics:HucknallPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice