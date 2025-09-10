Police appeal for help to find young missing Bulwell woman

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a young woman reported missing from Bulwell.

Simone was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 1pm on Monday, September 8.

She also has links to Radford.

Police are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Can you help find missing Simone? Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

She is described as 5ft 7in tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue jumper with white stars, black leggings and white and blue trainers.

If you have seen Simone or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the police on 101, quoting incident number 801 of 8 September 2025.