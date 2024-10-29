Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing from Bulwell.

Ryan was last seen in the Bulwell area at 4.10pm on Sunday, October 27 and police are concerned for his safety.

He is around 5ft 7in tall, medium build with short black curly hair.

Can you help find Ryan who has gone missing from Bulwell? Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He was last seen wearing a mustard coloured t-shirt, black trousers, black shoes and a black beanie hat.

It is possible he has a red pushbike with him and he may have travelled to Derbyshire.

If you have seen Ryan or have any information on where he is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 467 of Sunday 27th October 2024.