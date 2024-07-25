Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have appealed for help to find a missing Bulwell girl.

Electra was reported missing from the Bulwell area having last been seen on Wednesday, July 24 at approximately 2.25am and police are concerned for her safety.

Electra is 17 years-old and is described as 5ft,of medium build with half-pink and half-brown hair just below shoulder length.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a crop top with rainbow stripes.