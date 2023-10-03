Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon is described as around 5ft 9in tall and is of medium build.

He is described as having short brown hair and has a flower tattoo on his right hand.

He walks with a limp and was last seen wearing a dark coloured hooded top with grey trousers and grey trainers.

Police are appealing for help to find missing Bulwell man Simon. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Simon is known to frequent the Mansfield area.