News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Police appeal to find missing Bulwell man

Police are concered for the safety of Bulwell man Simon reported missing on Sunday, October 1
By John Smith
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Simon is described as around 5ft 9in tall and is of medium build.

He is described as having short brown hair and has a flower tattoo on his right hand.

He walks with a limp and was last seen wearing a dark coloured hooded top with grey trousers and grey trainers.

Police are appealing for help to find missing Bulwell man Simon. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice are appealing for help to find missing Bulwell man Simon. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police are appealing for help to find missing Bulwell man Simon. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

Simon is known to frequent the Mansfield area.

If you have seen Simon or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 199 of 1 October 2023.

Related topics:PoliceBulwellMansfield