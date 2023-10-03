Police appeal to find missing Bulwell man
Police are concered for the safety of Bulwell man Simon reported missing on Sunday, October 1
Simon is described as around 5ft 9in tall and is of medium build.
He is described as having short brown hair and has a flower tattoo on his right hand.
He walks with a limp and was last seen wearing a dark coloured hooded top with grey trousers and grey trainers.
Simon is known to frequent the Mansfield area.
If you have seen Simon or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 199 of 1 October 2023.