Police appeal to find missing Bulwell man

By John Smith
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 18:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing from Bulwell.

Ryan was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 11am on Wednesday, November 20 and police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Ryan is described as a black male of average build and height with short black hair and wearing a blue top with a pink trim, black joggers, and Nike trainers.

If you have seen Ryan or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 0203_20112024.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice