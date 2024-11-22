Police appeal to find missing Bulwell man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing from Bulwell.

Ryan was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 11am on Wednesday, November 20 and police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Ryan is described as a black male of average build and height with short black hair and wearing a blue top with a pink trim, black joggers, and Nike trainers.

If you have seen Ryan or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 0203_20112024.