Police appeal to find missing Bulwell man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man missing from Bulwell.

Tony was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 9.45am on Monday, December 2 and police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Tony is 5ft 9in tall, slim build with light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, black balaclava, black and white trainers, and carrying a large rucksack..

If you have seen Tony or have any information on where he is, please call 101 quoting incident 770 of 2nd December 2024.