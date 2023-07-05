Amaya Nelson, aged 14, was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and officers are concerned for her safety.

Amaya is described as slim build and is around 5ft 5in tall.

Police want help to trace missing Bulwell girl Amaya

She is described as having dark, shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing black cargo trousers, a black hoodie, and white crocs with white Nike socks.