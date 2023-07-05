Police appeal to find missing Bulwell teenager
Police are appealing for help to trace a Bulwell teenager who has gone missing.
By John Smith
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST
Amaya Nelson, aged 14, was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and officers are concerned for her safety.
Amaya is described as slim build and is around 5ft 5in tall.
She is described as having dark, shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing black cargo trousers, a black hoodie, and white crocs with white Nike socks.
If you have seen Amaya or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 635 of Tuesday 4 July 2023.