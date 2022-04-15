Police appeal to find missing Dispatch district man
Police have launched an appeal to locate a man who has gone missing from the Top Valley area.
Friday, 15th April 2022, 9:58 am
Joe Griffiths was has been missing since April 12 and officers are concerned for his safety and want to find him quickly.
Joe is of slim build and is described as white and having grey collar length hair.
If you have seen Joe or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 404 of 15 April 2022.