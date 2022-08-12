Owen Goodman was reported missing at around 8pm on Thursday, August 11 and officers are concerned for his safety.

Owen is described as slim build and is around 5ft 8ins tall.

Can you help police find Owen Goodman?

He is described as having light brown hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

If you have seen Owen or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 764 of 11/08/2022.