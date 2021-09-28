Police appeal to find missing man from Dispatch area
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing from the Bulwell area.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:17 am
Cody Mann was reported missing from the Highbury Road area of Bulwell at around 8.30pm on September 27.
Cody is described as a mixed race male, of slim build, around 5ft 8in tall and with dark brown hair tied back in a small ponytail with braids.
He also has a slight beard.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans with yellow and black hazard tape tied to them, black boots and a black top.
Officers are concerned for his safety.
If you have seen Cody or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0731 of 27/09/2021.