Police appeal to find missing man from Dispatch area

Cody Mann was reported missing from the Highbury Road area of Bulwell at around 8.30pm on September 27.

Cody is described as a mixed race male, of slim build, around 5ft 8in tall and with dark brown hair tied back in a small ponytail with braids.

He also has a slight beard.

Can you help find Cody Mann?

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with yellow and black hazard tape tied to them, black boots and a black top.

Officers are concerned for his safety.