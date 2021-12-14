Ashley May, 41, was reported missing from the Mansfield area but is known to frequent the area around Tesco at Hucknall.

He was last seen on Saturday, December 11 and officers are concerned for his safety.Ashley is described as 5ft 8in and 5ft 9in tall, slim build with medium length mousey brown hair

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.If you have seen Ashley or know where he might be, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 179 of 14/12/2021.

