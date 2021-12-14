Police appeal to find missing man often seen around Hucknall Tesco
Police are appealing for help to find a man who is often seen around Tesco in Hucknall.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 5:51 pm
Ashley May, 41, was reported missing from the Mansfield area but is known to frequent the area around Tesco at Hucknall.
He was last seen on Saturday, December 11 and officers are concerned for his safety.Ashley is described as 5ft 8in and 5ft 9in tall, slim build with medium length mousey brown hair
It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.If you have seen Ashley or know where he might be, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 179 of 14/12/2021.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
