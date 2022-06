Police are concerned for her safety after she was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 8.30am on Tuesday, June 7.

Nikyla is described as mixed race female around 5ft 7 with curly black hair, usually scraped back into a bun on the top of her head.

If you have seen Nikyla or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 0356_10062022.