Police appeal to help find missing Hucknall man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing Hucknall man.

Tony was reported missing from the Hucknall area, having last been seen at 6.50am on Sunday, June 22 and police are concerned for his safety.

He is believed to be wearing a red t-shirt and carrying a rucksack.

If you have seen Tony or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 516 of 22nd June 2025.