Police ask for public's help to find missing Bulwell man

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing from Bulwell.

Mohammed hasn’t been seen since 3.20pm on Friday, June 27 and police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Mohammed is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with black hair in short dreadlocks.

He is possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jogging bottoms, black Nike trainers and carrying a black Nike rucksack

If you have seen Mohammed or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0790_27062025.