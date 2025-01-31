Police cadets learn safety skills at off-road bikes workshop in Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police cadets were taught how to use off-road bikes safely and legally as part of force-wide efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s off-road bikes team brought along two of their vehicles and delivered the interactive workshop session at one of the force’s cadet bases in Bulwell on Tuesday, January 28.

At the workshop, the cadets learnt about which types of vehicles are illegal, where they can’t be used, and the regulations that riders must comply with.

Connor Cassidy, one of the Bulwell cadets, said: “I really enjoy everything about cadets and every session being a new thing to do.

“We learnt that they use the motorcycles to quickly get to difficult places like alleyways and small, narrow paths to quickly get to the site of a crime.”

The enthusiastic cadets had the opportunity to ask the officers plenty of questions about the training involved to ride the bikes and the types of incidents they are called to.

They were also taught about the different safety and protective equipment used by off-road bike officers, such as crash helmets, high-visibility clothing, and hardened body armour.

Towards the end of the session, the cadets had a go at sitting on the stationary bikes, revving the engine, and activating the lights – all while under the supervision of the off-road bike officers.

Sophie Cooper, who is also a Bulwell cadet, said: “We learnt about what off-road dirt biking is, what’s legal, and illegal to do with the bikes.

“We got to sit on the bikes, we could rev them and turn the lights on. I mostly enjoyed sitting on them, rather than revving them.

“I just really enjoy being here at cadets and seeing new faces, it makes me happy.”

The off-road bike team have previously encountered young people riding different types of off-road vehicles illegally while trespassing on private and council land.

The session aimed to influence young people at the age where they and their peers may start to become interested in off-road bike activities and equip them with the skills to make an informed and positive choice on how to use the vehicles safely and legally.

Volunteer Police Cadets are the nationally recognised police uniformed youth group in England and Wales.

In Nottinghamshire, junior cadet sessions are available to those at secondary school between Years 7 and 11, with senior cadet sessions available to those in Years 12 and 13.

A total of 31 cadet leaders, made up of police officers, staff and civilian volunteers, offer their time, skills and knowledge to operate the force’s six cadet bases by running weekly sessions during school term time to 148 young people across Nottinghamshire.

The purpose of the cadets is not to recruit future police officers, but to encourage the spirit of adventure and good citizenship.

This can involve engaging with young people from all backgrounds, including those who may be vulnerable or at a greater risk of becoming involved with anti-social behaviour, in a fun and interactive way to make positive life choices.

The cadets are part of the force’s Prevention Hub, which is a collaboration between multiple force departments responsible for developing and delivering strategies to prevent crime and disorder throughout the city and county.

Sergeant Vanessa Wake, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub, said: “It was wonderful to see the cadets' reaction to the off-road bike team – they were inquisitive, engaged, and keen to learn from our officers.

“It’s really important that we equip young people with the knowledge needed so that they can make an informed and positive decision if they are confronted with a scenario where off-road bikes are being used dangerously and illegally.

“These sessions, which will be delivered at all six of the force’s cadet bases, have the combined benefit of educating young people in a fun and interactive environment whilst also deterring the potential for anti-social behaviour.”