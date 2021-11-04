Police concerned for safety of missing Bulwell man
Andrew Hardy was reported missing from the Bulwell area just before midnight on November 2.
Officers are now concerned for his safety.
Andrew is of medium build and is around 5ft 8ins tall.
He is described as having dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoody, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.If you have seen Andrew or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0860 of November 2.Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.