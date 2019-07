Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Bulwell teenager.

Cory Dilks, 16, was reported missing from the Bulwell area at about 3.30pm on Friday, June 27.

Cory is described as white, of stocky build and is around 6ft tall. He is described as having short dark brown wavy hair. His clothing is unknown

If you have seen Cory or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 336 of 22 June 2019.