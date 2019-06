Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Bulwell woman.

Susan Barnett, 59, was reported missing from Bulwell on Saturday.

Susan is described as proportionate build, 5ft 7 tall, has shoulder length grey hair. Her current clothing is unknown.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 033 of 22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.