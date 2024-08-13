Police cordon off Bulwell park after man suffers stab wound during robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have cordoned off a park in Bulwell and are appealing for witnesses as investigations continue into the robbery of a 19-year-old man.

The victim had been playing basketball on Pirate Play Park, off Hucknall Road, Bulwell, at around 11.55pm on Monday, August 12, when he was reportedly approached by three youths wearing face coverings. They stole his bag and phone.

The teenager ran away from the offenders but suffered a small stab wound to his body and a cut to his face during the incident. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects and a cordon has been set up at the park while investigators continue their work at the scene.

Detective Constable Ben Grayson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are treating this incident extremely seriously and pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace those involved.

“We have also increased our visible presence in the area to reassure the local community as we continue with our investigation.

“To assist us with our ongoing inquiries, we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw happened to please call us.

“Similarly, we’d like to hear from anyone who may have recorded any footage relating to this incident which may help us.”

The police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information is urged to call101, quoting incident number 908 of August 12, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or you can report information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.