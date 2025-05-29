Police dog sniffed out 200 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine during Bulwell house raid

Around 200 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were sniffed out by a police dog during a raid at a house in Bulwell.

The City North neighbourhood policing team executed the warrant in Quarry Avenue, Bulwell, after receiving information the property was being used to house drugs and Class A drugs were found across the address.

Following these discoveries, a 44-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man located within the property were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Both suspects were released under investigation.

Chief Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We rely on information shared by the public to identify our targets and to build up a picture of activity.

“I can assure you that we review all the information you tell us about and that we take everything you share with us seriously.

“This police activity in the City North area should serve as an example of how we actively develop and action any intelligence we receive.

“These reports play an invaluable role in helping us detect and respond to crime, so I would urge the public to continue sharing their concerns with the police on 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”